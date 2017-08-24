“Duck Dynasty’s” Korie Robertson gets emotional over Trump’s Charlottesville response

During a CNN interview on Thursday, “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson was reduced to tears as she condemned white nationalists in Charlottesville and criticized President Trump on his response to the tragedy.

“I get emotional about it because it was so sad for me to see that amount of hate being spewed out by people,” she said of the recent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville while holding back tears. “You see these people, and these are just men that look like your neighbors standing up there and spewing this amount of hate for other people because of their skin color or their nationality.”





When the conversation turned to the president’s response to the national tragedy, in which he blamed “both sides” for violence, Robertson made it clear that she sees no moral equivalence between white nationalists and counter protesters.

“It was shocking and scary, the fact that it didn’t feel like he was willing to call them out,” she said. “I try to kind of give him the benefit of the doubt on like what he meant to say, but then when he came back and, you know, he started saying that there were good people on both sides, that’s when it got even more shocking to me because I don’t know how you can say there are good people that are marching with torches, shouting Nazi slogans, wearing Hitler shirts, spewing all this amount of hate. So if there was a good person that showed up there, they would leave. That floored me, and I really don’t understand that. I really can’t defend him in any way on that.”

Robertson, who has two adopted children of color, swears she and her husband would not have voted for then-candidate Trump if they had thought he was racist. While she still doesn’t believe President Trump is racist, the reality TV star noted that “the words he is using [are] somehow identifying with [white nationalists], and somehow they are thinking that he is accepting them.” She implored the president to say he was wrong to blame both sides.

