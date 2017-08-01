Dunkin’ Donuts employees saved a man who overdosed on heroin while his son waited outside

A Boston man was arrested after police said he injected himself with heroin in a Dunkin’ Donuts bathroom while his son waited outside.

Police said 26-year-old Christopher Morrissey went into the bathroom of the Dunkin’ Donuts to take heroin, and that while he did so, he left the 9-year-old boy waiting in the dining area.

The boy eventually alerted staff that Morrissey had been inside the bathroom for a long period of time. Staff members entered and found him unconscious, police said.

They immediately called 911, and emergency officials arrived and administered Narcan to Morrissey.

Morrissey was taken to Elliot Hospital, and the boy was placed in the care of his grandmother.

Morrissey has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was released on $2,000 personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on Sept. 6.