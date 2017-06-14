Dying woman dragged half-naked from American Airlines flight, witness says

MINNEAPOLIS – A woman who died following an in-flight medical emergency Monday was dragged, half-naked and unresponsive, from an American Airlines flight that landed in Minnesota, a witness said.

Passenger Art Endress told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that flight attendants found the woman, who has not yet been identified, unresponsive in the restroom of the Boeing 737 as the crew prepared to land at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The flight was inbound from Dallas.

The woman, who Endress said appeared to be traveling alone, did not respond to resuscitation efforts by a doctor and nurse on board, so emergency medical technicians boarded the flight once it was on the ground.





One of the EMTs dragged the woman, who was naked from the waist down, by her arms past fellow passengers and onto the jet bridge.

“The EMT was out of line on that one,” Endress told the Star-Tribune. “Also, the flight attendants could have thrown a blanket on her.”