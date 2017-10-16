Eerie drone footage shows a postman delivering mail to homes destroyed by wildfires

A video shot by a filmmaker in California went viral this week, showing the amount of devastation caused by wildfires in and around Santa Rosa. Douglas Thron flew his drone around a Santa Rosa neighborhood as a postal worker delivered mail to charred homes.

He explained his bizarre video to the nearby Mercury News.

“It was a trippy thing — he was actually delivering the mail,” Thron explained. “I was shocked to see him, because most of the roads were blocked off, but he obviously had access.”

In a subsequent interview with PEOPLE, Thron said that the postal worker delivered mail while wearing a face mask.

“I was filming the aftermath of what had happened from the fires the following morning … and I see someone waving at the drone from the truck,” Thron said.

“I don’t know him; it would be nice to meet him, I would love to,” he explains. “It was heartbreaking to see it. This postman obviously knows those people intimately, having delivered their mail for who knows how long. A lot of those people were his friends.”

35 people have died since the fires broke out. Thousands have been rendered homeless.