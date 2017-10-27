Eric Bolling reveals the tragic way his young son passed away

On Thursday evening, conservative media personality Eric Bolling took to Twitter to reveal how his young son passed away. A Colorado coroner has ruled the death of Eric Chase Bolling as an accidental drug overdose, with opioids as a contributing factor.

“Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids,” Bolling wrote on Twitter. Bolling thanked his followers for their support and called on the nation to fight the national epidemic that is opioid usage.

Bolling Jr. died shortly after his father was terminated from Fox News. Eric Bolling Sr. was fired after an internal investigation concluded that he had acted inappropriately with several Fox News staffers and guests.