A representative for Erica Garner, activist and daughter of the late Eric Garner, tweeted that she was in grave condition following a cardiac arrest brought on by an asthma attack.
New York Daily News reported that Garner, 27, is on life support in ICU at a Brooklyn hospital. She is unable to breathe on her own.
“(She) is still with us. She’s fighting,” said her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner.
According to Snipes-Garner, the pregnancy and birth of Garner’s second child, a boy she named after her father, placed a strain on her heart. She suffered her first cardiac arrest after her pregnancy.
“She’s not doing well and we’re praying,” she added.
Garner’s foster mother and sister shared similar sentiments.
Garner became a vocal activist after her father died at the hands of New York Police Department officer Daniel Pantaleo. Pantaleo and other officers accused the older Garner of selling loose cigarettes. Pantaleo then wrapped his arms around the man’s neck, a move that was prohibited by the NYPD in 1993. Garner’s father repeatedly told Pantaleo that he couldn’t breathe and later died after losing consciousness.
Though the death was ruled a homicide, Pantaleo remained on the force with modified duties.
Many sent prayers to Garner on Twitter.
Others praised her for her dedication to justice following the death of her father.
After promising to share updates on Garner’s condition, the account asked followers to enjoy the Christmas holiday with loved ones and take time for self-care.
“At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition … More updates will come as they are available,” it read.
