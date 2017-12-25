A representative for Erica Garner, activist and daughter of the late Eric Garner, tweeted that she was in grave condition following a cardiac arrest brought on by an asthma attack.





This is one of Ericas workers. Pray for her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

she is in a coma — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

New York Daily News reported that Garner, 27, is on life support in ICU at a Brooklyn hospital. She is unable to breathe on her own.

“(She) is still with us. She’s fighting,” said her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner.

According to Snipes-Garner, the pregnancy and birth of Garner’s second child, a boy she named after her father, placed a strain on her heart. She suffered her first cardiac arrest after her pregnancy.

“She’s not doing well and we’re praying,” she added.

Garner’s foster mother and sister shared similar sentiments.

Garner became a vocal activist after her father died at the hands of New York Police Department officer Daniel Pantaleo. Pantaleo and other officers accused the older Garner of selling loose cigarettes. Pantaleo then wrapped his arms around the man’s neck, a move that was prohibited by the NYPD in 1993. Garner’s father repeatedly told Pantaleo that he couldn’t breathe and later died after losing consciousness.

Though the death was ruled a homicide, Pantaleo remained on the force with modified duties.

Many sent prayers to Garner on Twitter.

Erica Garner suffered a heart attack and is in a coma, she’s been fighting for justice for her father and so many more, prayers up 🙏🏼 I pray you’re ok get through this https://t.co/Lovl6K3Tyx — AJ Joshi (@AJ) December 25, 2017

Sending big love to Erica and the whole Garner family tonight. Too much suffering! Erica is such a proud voice for justice. Much love! https://t.co/3DFFScnsRh — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) December 25, 2017

In the name of the Most High, touch this sister w/ healing and wholeness. Touch her heart, mind and spirit. Touch the Garner Family from the babies to the elders, w/ peace, love and strength. Replace pain w/ abundance. We love you, Sis. @es_snipes!! Rest, take care and get well! https://t.co/reyFrHvayg — Lamont Lilly (@LamontLilly) December 25, 2017

Crying my ass off right now! Woke up to the news that 27-year-old activist, Erica Garner @es_snipes (daughter of #EricGarner) suffered a heart attack late Saturday night. She's a mother of two and in a coma right now. Please pray for Erica and the entire Garner Family, y'all. — Lamont Lilly (@LamontLilly) December 25, 2017

Eric Garner’s family endured an unspeakable tragedy and have been fighting for us all ever since. Heartbreaking to think of them spending the holiday this way. Praying that @es_snipes makes a full recovery. — Jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) December 25, 2017

I’m hearing that Erica Garner (Eric Garner’s Daughter) is in a coma after suffering a heart attack. Please send all the prayers you got for her and her family. Life is precious. Praying my friend pulls through. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 25, 2017

Others praised her for her dedication to justice following the death of her father.

Erica Garner could've easily gave into the grief of the state sanctioned murder of her father and not have had the strength for grassroots organizing but she chose to dedicate her life to a higher cause. She is one of my modern day heroes — Drapetomaniac (@Drapetomaniac4) December 25, 2017

Erica Garner has fearlessly been fighting to expose the injustices of American “Justice,” holding their hypocrisies up to their face regardless of political affiliation. pic.twitter.com/2u09SgX1gK — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) December 25, 2017

After promising to share updates on Garner’s condition, the account asked followers to enjoy the Christmas holiday with loved ones and take time for self-care.

“At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition … More updates will come as they are available,” it read.

The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support. At this moment there are no updates on Ericas condition. They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 25, 2017

