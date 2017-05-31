Even with prison on the horizon, Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner are back at it

Despite filing for divorce, a source to the New York Post says Huma Abedin and husband Anthony Weiner are working on recovering their marriage, going so far as to begin living under the same roof again.

Abedin filed for divorce earlier this month, around the same time Weiner plead guilty to new sexting charges, saying he had a “sickness but not an excuse.” He plead guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor as part of a plea agreement that includes forfeiting his iPhone and registering as a sex offender. Under his plea agreement, he could still see 21 to 27 months in prison.





Weiner is set to be sentenced on September 8 of this year.

RELATED: As Anthony Weiner cried in court over his sexting scandal, his wife Huma Abedin filed for divorce

Their divorce is reportedly a contested one, meaning that Abedin filed but Weiner did not sign any of the paperwork. That virtually promises a long — and expensive — legal battle for the couple if the divorce moves forward.

And that’s the thing: for now, the divorce process is stalled. Though Abedin has filed for divorce, she hasn’t served him with the papers yet, says the source to the Post. She’s renewed the lease on the apartment they share, though it’s not clear whose name is on the lease.

It seems like the continuation of this marriage in any form comes down to one person: their child.

“Huma is worried about her son […] Anthony plays a very strong role in raising him,” the source says.