Fallout from Charlottesville made its way across the country and into Seattle at yet another chaotic rally

A group called the Patriot Prayer planned an event called “Freedom Rally Seattle” on Sunday. The rally was planned prior to the recent events of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which claimed the lives of three people — two Virginia state troopers and counter-protester Heather Heyer.

In response, the Seattle Chapter of the Greater Defense Committee of the Industrial Workers of the World organized a counter-rally called “Solidarity Against Hate,” reports Seattle Times.

Hey Seattle, One of these marches are happening at Westlake tomorrow (Sunday) What will we do?https://t.co/IeY1ulDyx6 — Dae Shik Kim Hawkins (@daedaejr) August 12, 2017

There were some peaceful scenes of the rally and counter-rally:

A HUGE Constitution brings up the rear as hundreds counter-protest against pro-Trump & right-wing activists. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/msFA1MVm4T — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) August 13, 2017

However, it wasn’t long before clashes between police, demonstrators, and protesters ensued:

Protesters cut down an alley. Cops cut em off and pepper sprayed them pic.twitter.com/FF3cgqahqA — Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 13, 2017

#BREAKING: Violent clash between police and protesters in downtown Seattle: https://t.co/LhMXEsniXP pic.twitter.com/tAmYmPyLAP — KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) August 13, 2017

The Seattle Police Department announced three arrests and the confiscation of several weapons: