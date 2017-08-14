Fallout from Charlottesville made its way across the country and into Seattle at yet another chaotic rally

A group called the Patriot Prayer planned an event called “Freedom Rally Seattle” on Sunday. The rally was planned prior to the recent events of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which claimed the lives of three people — two Virginia state troopers and counter-protester Heather Heyer.
In response, the Seattle Chapter of the Greater Defense Committee of the Industrial Workers of the World organized a counter-rally called “Solidarity Against Hate,” reports Seattle Times.
There were some peaceful scenes of the rally and counter-rally:
However, it wasn’t long before clashes between police, demonstrators, and protesters ensued:
The Seattle Police Department announced three arrests and the confiscation of several weapons: