Famed Texas televangelist got a visit from the feds this week

A nationally known televangelist who came to prominence in Florida has become the target of a federal warrant.

Federal agents on Wednesday raided the offices of Benny Hinn near Dallas.

The search began about 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hinn’s headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine, near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. According to Hinn’s website, he was in Paris.

Cameras caught IRS and postal inspectors walking in and out of his Texas office building.





An agent would not go into specifics, but said his division investigated financial crimes against the government, including tax evasion.

Hinn was one of six television evangelists investigated by the Senate Finance Committee in 2007. After three years, the committee made no definitive findings of wrongdoing.

Hinn first gained notoriety in Florida in the 1990s, when he was the pastor of a church called the World Outreach Center.

