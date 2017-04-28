Family goes public with son’s heroin overdose in order to teach about the epidemic sweeping the nation

Suzanne and Rory Tipton told KTHV that on the outside, their son, Nicholas Kellar, appeared to have it all. He was smart, handsome, funny and caring. But as a teenager, Nicholas was diagnosed with an immune disorder that required repeated treatments and caused pain, fatigue and depression. It was around that time that his opiate addiction began. The Tiptons supported all forms substance abuse treatment that Nicholas sought, and said that Nicholas had been clean for about two years before his accidental overdose death on April 14.





RELATED: Dad records the moment his young son found out his mom died from a drug overdose and it’s tough to watch