The family of an Australian woman fatally shot by Minnesota police this summer is “deeply concerned” about the ongoing investigation into her death following recent remarks from the county attorney.





Justine Damond, 40, was shot and killed by officer Mohamed Noor in July after she called the police to report a possible assault outside her home. When Noor and officer Matthew Henry responded to the call, they found no suspect. Startled by a loud noise as Damond approached their car, Noor fired his gun through the driver’s side window, killing the woman.

“We are apprehensive that perhaps the BCA [Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension] has not fulfilled its promise,” Damond’s father John Ruszczyk said at news conference on Thursday morning. “What are we to think? We are deeply concerned about the possibility that the initial investigation was not done properly.”

The concerned father’s comments follow those from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who told activists this week that officials don’t have enough evidence to charge Noor in the shooting because investigators “haven’t done their jobs.” He later issued an apology to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension acknowledging that he “was wrong to discuss both the agency’s work and what discussions we are having internally.” His remarks, however, led Ruszczyk to question the investigation.

“At the least, Mr. Freeman’s comments cast doubt on the description of how Justine’s death occurred as it was initially put out by the BCA and the attorney for the officer driving the squad car,” the father said. “We continue to implore Mr. Freeman and the prosecutor’s officer to pursue a rigorous investigation and examination of evidence leading to Justine’s death. We expect them to fill in any gaps in the BCA’s work honestly and fairly but completely.”

In a statement, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension insisted it is “committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as we gather the facts and evidence in this case:”

We have consulted with that office from the very beginning of this investigation and will continue to work with them as needed to provide any additional information that they deem appropriate as they review the case. This ongoing collaboration between prosecutors and investigators is a typical part of the review process.

Noor, who has not been charged in the shooting, has continued to refused to speak with investigators. His attorney said he is “just trying to do everything [he] can to make sure that Officer Noor is treated fairly in this process” in the meantime.