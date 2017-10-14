A famous Florida landmark ended up 300 miles from home due to Hurricane Irma’s wrath

Hurricane Irma picked up Florida’s famed “Welcome to Key West” sign and carried it all the way to Fort Myers Beach — 300 miles away from its home.

The sign, which was an $8,000 gift from the local rotary club, went missing as the storm pummeled the state, and many feared it was lost forever. However, Key West residents can rest assured that they will get their beloved landmark back, as it was finally found on Thursday.

The famous “Welcome to Key West” sign went missing after Hurricane Irma. It’s just been found! Dropped off @KeyWestExpress this morning pic.twitter.com/TNOrWkoefk — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) October 12, 2017

RELATED: A post-Irma sinkhole devoured a couple’s home of 49 years in a terrifying video





An unidentified couple came across the sign, picked up and dropped it off at Key West Express docking station, where crew members then shipped it back home. While it was missing, however, residents of the island installed a handmade sign in its place to make sure every visitor knows that Key West is “Paradise USA.”

Original Key west sign found in Fort Myers yesterday is back home! The temporary still hangs in its place welcoming people to “Paradise USA” pic.twitter.com/15XTCs3ZDD — John Trierweiler (@JohnTrierweiler) October 13, 2017

Residents say they last saw the “Welcome to Key West” sign on the ground after it was torn down by Hurricane Irma’s rage on Sept. 10. Residents are thrilled that the sign, which features a painted sunset, is back home at the island’s entrance off U.S. 1.

RELATED: Tragic new development in the nursing home that lost eight patients during Hurricane Irma