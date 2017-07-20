Fearing the worst, the family of a slain police officer set up a camera at his grave — and they found it

Americus Police officer Nicholas Smarr and partner Jody Smith were shot and killed responding to a domestic disturbance call near Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus in December of last year.

This week, Smarr’s mother Janice noticed footprints and mud on her son’s grave in Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus. She assumed the worst, and a family member installed a security camera near Smarr’s grave, according to WGXA.

The worst was confirmed when the camera caught four people — a 17-year-old boy and three younger girls — trespassing on the slain officer’s grave. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police recognized and positively identified all four.

17-year-old Kaheem D. Chambers is being named and charged as an adult with one count of criminal trespass for allegedly walking, standing and spitting on Smarr’s grave.

Two of the girls, who are not being named because of their age, have existing juvenile records. They are being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Macon, Georgia. One girl has been released to her parents.

At this time, no charges have been filed against any of the four to address vandalism at the gravesite.