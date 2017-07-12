Fed up with Don Jr. criticisms, President Trump goes off on the “greatest Witch Hunt in political history”

President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was “open, transparent and innocent.”
The president is again calling the investigation the “greatest Witch Hunt in political history.”
Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning in the aftermath of his son’s defense of a meeting he had last June with a Russian lawyer. According to emails released by Trump Jr., he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that would have damaged Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
The incident has raised questions of whether members of Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia to hurt Clinton and help Trump.