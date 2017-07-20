Fellow senator gives an update on John McCain’s greatest battle

The junior senator from Arizona says Sen. John McCain told him about his brain tumor only at the end of a telephone conversation, saying he was “feeling fine, but [he] might have some chemotherapy in [his] future.”

Sen. Jeff Flake says his colleague is “optimistic, obviously. He’s John McCain. That’s what we’d expect.”

RELATED: Here’s how ass-backward Jeff Sessions is on civil asset forfeiture

The tumor was discovered when doctors removed a blood clot from above McCain’s left eye.





Speaking Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Flake said it is not yet clear when McCain might be able to return to the Senate.

Flake calls him an “elder statesman” and “a steady force, one who stands for the institution and bipartisanship,” adding that he cannot “overstate what an impact he has in the Senate.”