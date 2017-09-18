A community is devastated after this tragic accident leaves five college students dead

Five college students died on Sunday after their pickup truck struck a guardrail.

The 2006 Chevrolet Colorado struck a guardrail in Tahlequah, Okla., came back on the road, drove through another rail, and drove off a bridge. The truck fell into a river below, landing on its top.

All five victims died at the scene of the crash:

Donovan Caldwell of Muskogee, 18

Jessica Swartwout of McAlester, 18

Drake Wells of Thackerville, 19

Rhianna Seely of Salina, 18

Lily Murphy of Gentry, Arkansas, 18

Five NSU students gone, one heartbroken college community. How people here are coping with the loss, coming up at 5 @KTULNews pic.twitter.com/Vi9HGMaXfy — David Norris (@DavidNorrisTV) September 18, 2017





Caldwell was driving the truck at the time of the incident. A cause for the crash has yet to be determined.

“I cannot fathom the pain the families and friends of these young people are going through as a result of this terrible and tragic accident. My thoughts and prayers are with them this morning,” President Steve Turner of Northeastern State University, the students’ college, said in a statement.

A vigil was planned for the students on Monday night.

This is where it happened. Today communities across two states are grieving 5 young lives lost far too soon. pic.twitter.com/3k65xgsuKT — Sawyer Buccy (@SawyerBuccy) September 18, 2017

