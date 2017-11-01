Flirty texts and phone sex made up a Christian school teacher’s plan to seduce her student

A substitute teacher at an Indiana Christian school is facing allegations of sexual contact with a student, but claims everything her victim has said about their relationship is a lie.

A 19-year-old former student accused Jennifer McLeod, who was 34 at the time of the alleged offenses, of sending him flirty text messages, kissing him in her classroom and at her house, holding his hand and engaging in graphic late-night phone calls with him. On Tuesday, he took the witness stand to tell his story.

According to the victim, who was 17 and a junior in high school during the 2015 school year, he and McLeod kissed “romantically” for six to eight seconds in her classroom on the last day of school. The encounter was followed up with a second kiss at her house, and another student told investigators he once saw the teacher rubbing the teen’s chest at school. All the while, McLeod had allegedly been sending him racy texts and talking to him on the phone in a sexually explicit manner.

“If I was in high school, you would be my boyfriend,” she reportedly wrote in a text.

McLeod, however, has denied all of the allegations and insists the student made it all up because he wanted to change schools. Her lawyer indicated that the teenager was having problems with the school’s basketball program and wanted to attend the school where his brother coached instead. She faces two felony counts of child seduction by a child care worker, and it’s unclear if she remains a teacher at the school.