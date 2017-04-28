Florida janitor charged after giving a teen boy a cell phone and filling it with dirty photos and texts

A Florida elementary school janitor has been suspended after allegedly exchanging explicit photos and texts with a 15-year-old boy, deputies said.

Matthew Benedict, 29, of Lake County reportedly gave the teen a cellphone and sexted him, WESH reported.

Even though Benedict worked in the school district, detectives said, that’s not how they knew each other, according to WESH.

Investigators added that there’s no evidence that Benedict was inappropriate with any school children.





Benedict was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child and transmitting harmful material to a minor.