Florida man finds an 8-foot python in his garage and wrestles it to protect his dog

One morning last week, Florida man Joseph Liscinsky had just walked into his garage to get ready to take his dog for a walk when he noticed that an 8-foot python had slithered inside.

“I didn’t have a heart attack,” he said after spotting the snake. “But my adrenaline kicked in, and my heart started pounding. I was stunned because I was a foot away from it.”

Liscinsky quickly put his dog back in the house and turned to the python to wrestle it. Using a mop, he successfully tricked the snake into getting inside a pillow case. However, he didn’t get away unscathed.





“He got my fingers,” he said. “As long as he didn’t get my dog. He would have been crushed by that snake. I was lucky I went out with him.”

Luckily for him, pythons are not venomous, but they have a sharp bite. Wildlife officials soon arrived to remove the snake, which belongs to an invasive species in Florida, and euthanize the animal.

Pythons have infested the Everglades, as pet owners have been releasing them into the wild, where they eat other native wildlife. The South Florida Water Management District’s new program, which encourages people to hunt pythons on public land, ends on June 1.

