Florida man is behind bars after a shameful assault on a vet in a wheelchair

James M. Hagen, of Gainesville, reportedly got into an argument with his neighbor, a disabled veteran in a wheelchair, on Monday. The argument allegedly stemmed from Hagan’s belongings blocking his neighbor’s access to a fire extinguisher, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Hagen allegedly threw the extinguisher at his neighbor – striking him in the abdomen and thighs – and allegedly threatened to “dump” him from his wheelchair, according to the Gainesville Sun.





Hagen, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse on a disabled adult. He was taken to the Alachua County Jail.