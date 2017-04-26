Florida man is behind bars after a shameful assault on a vet in a wheelchair
Across the U.S.A.

A Florida man is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at a disabled veteran.

James M. Hagen, of Gainesville, reportedly got into an argument with his neighbor, a disabled veteran in a wheelchair, on Monday. The argument allegedly stemmed from Hagan’s belongings blocking his neighbor’s access to a fire extinguisher, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Hagen allegedly threw the extinguisher at his neighbor – striking him in the abdomen and thighs – and allegedly threatened to “dump” him from his wheelchair, according to the Gainesville Sun.


Hagen, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated abuse on a disabled adult. He was taken to the Alachua County Jail.

