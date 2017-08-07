Florida man is shot and killed after busting into his neighbor’s house

A Florida homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into his home in the middle of the night Friday, authorities say.

Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies told WTSP that a couple woke up after Shane A. DeShane broke into their Lakeland house.

RELATED: Days before his death, the man killed at the Ohio State Fair pledged his service to our country

The man who lives there then shot and killed DeShane, 33. Deputies said DeShane lives just a few houses away from the couple, but it does not appear that they knew each another, WTSP added.





Neighbors told the news station that DeShane recently moved into the area.