Florida man seizes destiny by initiating his own arrest

A drunken Florida man pulled over and asked an officer to arrest him, authorities said.

Eric H. Smallwood, 43, parked his vehicle behind an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation in Vero Beach and asked him “if he wanted to make an arrest,” the Sebastian Daily reported.

Police said Smallwood told the officer,“I’m drunk,” and then agreed to field sobriety tasks and a breathalyzer test, according to the Sebastian Daily.



Smallwood’s test results showed his blood-alcohol level was .241 on the lowest of his three tests, which is three times the legal limit for driving in Florida, the Sebastian Daily reported.

He was charged with DUI.