Florida police hunt for possible serial killer after 3 murders in 10 days

A possible serial killer is on the loose in a Florida community.

Three people have been murdered in 10 days, the victims did not know one another and police have no leads, according to news reports.

The latest victim, 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa, had gotten off a bus in the historic Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa. He was on his way home from work Thursday night and was shot dead.

“He took the wrong bus to this neighborhood; he should not have been to this neighborhood … he was going to another bus stop and he did not make it,” Police Chief Brian Dugan said during a press conference.





The other two victims — Benjamin E. Mitchell, 22, and Monica C. Hoffa, 32, — also were shot dead nearby just days earlier.

“This is very frustrating,” Dugan said. “I go from frustration to anger, these unsolved homicides, and now we have someone terrorizing the neighborhood. It’s just difficult to see this happening.”

Tampa police have released video of a person walking in the area where Mitchell was murdered and are warning people not to walk alone at night.

CBS News reported that on Friday night residents of the neighborhood took to the streets marching and chanting: “Whose streets? Our streets!”

A total of $25,000 reward from different agencies is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the murders is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

Read more at Tampa Bay Crime Stoppers or Tampa Bay Police.