Florida principal in hot water after instructing staff that “white students should be in the same class”

A Florida principal earned a swift reprimand after instructing her staff to segregate elementary school students by race.

Christine Hoffman is principal of Campbell Park Elementary in St. Petersburg. Her school is majority black and, according to the Tampa Bay Times, has a “history of poor performance.”

Earlier this year, Hoffman sent an email to school staff with instructions on assembling classrooms for the coming 2017-2018 school year. Hoffman asked teachers to assemble classrooms with “a mix of reading levels,” an “equal number of boys and girls,” “no more than two students who frequently misbehave per class” and the instruction to put the few white students per grade in the same class.





RELATED: For sale: New Mexico’s most offensive convenience store — just don’t offend the owner

This appears to be a clear-cut violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids schools from segregating on the basis of race or national origin verbatim.

Hoffman did not detail why she sought to segregate classes in the original email and has not done so since the incident. It’s worth nothing that she only sought to separate white students from the rest of the student body; Hispanic, Asian and multiracial students were not mentioned in any context.

Maria Scruggs is president of the St. Petersburg branch of the NAACP, and she is “at a loss for words,” according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I thought it was a joke,” she said when interviewed last week.

Hoffman has apologized for the email and will “leave campus” effective this week, according to the Times. She is currently undergoing an “administrative review” by Pinellas County school officials. They will determine her fitness to return to a role with the district, where she’s taught since 1991.

Though parents have called for Hoffman’s resignation, she’s apparently not going quietly. Christine Hoffman joined two officials for a Monday morning meeting with parents and supposedly told those present that she was the “best thing that has happened to Campbell Park.”