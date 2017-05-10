Florida snake hunters catch a huge, 15-foot python weighing 144 pounds in the Everglades

A pair of snake hunters in south Florida captured a massive, 15-foot, 144-pound python in the Everglades.

Nicholas Banos and trapping partner Leonardo Sanchez spotted the giant snake while driving last weekend.

“I saw a little gloss, and I saw a big square patch, and automatically, I knew what it was,” Sanchez said in an interview with WPTV.

But spotting the huge reptile was easier than catching it. The two men struggled to make the capture.





“I started to try to pull it so it wouldn’t go into the water, and the snake just turns straight around and beelines toward my face,” Banos said.

His partner eventually grabbed the snake by the head, and the two managed to get it into a huge snake bag, WPTV reported.

The two men are part of Florida’s python challenge, an ongoing effort to help rid the Everglades of pythons, which are an invasive species that can harm the wildlife and change the ecosystem.

