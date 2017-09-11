Floridians find creative ways to pass the time as they wait for the power to come back

Well over 6 million Florida residents are currently without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma’s destructive path through the state.

While many are prepared for dark days with flashlights and candles, finding ways to pass the time can often prove a harder feat. With the power of creativity, some have found things to do as they wait days — and in some cases, potentially weeks — for the power to come back:

1. Play a lantern-lit board game

#lostpower #cluebylantern #tamparefugees #kimmyc #blowupinlivingroom A post shared by Sarah Price Peterson (@sarah_fine_art) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

This one is pretty standard.

2. Start an electricity dead pool





Looks like Grandpa Paul lost.

3. Discover a new way to cook breakfast

We lost power so my boyfriend used his torch to toast his pop tarts #FloridaStrong pic.twitter.com/c5LRMQggXo — lil pumpkin 🎃 (@messicabryant) September 11, 2017

Though this looks a little dangerous.

4. Sing a song about the power

Appropriate.

5. Hang out with their family

Parents can relate. No power means your kids may actually have to talk to you. #Irma #Irma2017 pic.twitter.com/ru7XZIO6hd — Bay News 9 (@BN9) September 10, 2017

Even this.

6. And even if the power isn’t out, catch up on some drinking

Mimosas with a little bit of wind and rain 🥂#hurricaneirma #hunkerdown #mimosa #rideordie A post shared by kevin blandon (@braintank) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Which is always an appropriate response.

If anyone is without power and has a cell phone that’s about to die, The Weather Channel explains how to charge a phone without a generator.