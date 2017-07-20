Following his cancer diagnosis, John McCain promises to return to Congress soon

One day after doctors announced that Senator John McCain had been diagnosed with brain cancer, the Arizona lawmaker indicated that he planned to return to Congress in the near future.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” he tweeted on Thursday morning.

I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 20, 2017

RELATED: Joe Scarborough couldn’t praise cancer-stricken John McCain without a not-so-subtle slam of President Trump

After McCain’s Friday surgery, lab tests confirmed that he has glioblastoma, an aggressive tumor that typically forms in the brain and spinal cord. News of his diagnosis broke Wednesday night, and the senator has been flooded with well wishes from friends and colleagues, including from legislators on both sides of the political aisle.





“Instead, he encouraged me,” former President George W. Bush said in a statement of a phone call he had with McCain. “I was impressed by his spirit and determination. He has devoted his life to this country. Thankfully, he is committed to continuing that service.”

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/SO4XYgnyug — President Trump (@POTUS) July 20, 2017

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

Praying for my friend @SenJohnMcCain, one of the toughest people I know. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 20, 2017

RELATED: A somber Lindsey Graham says he spoke to his friend John McCain — “This disease has never had a more worthy opponent”