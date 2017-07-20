Following his cancer diagnosis, John McCain promises to return to Congress soon

One day after doctors announced that Senator John McCain had been diagnosed with brain cancer, the Arizona lawmaker indicated that he planned to return to Congress in the near future.
“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!” he tweeted on Thursday morning.
RELATED: Joe Scarborough couldn’t praise cancer-stricken John McCain without a not-so-subtle slam of President Trump
After McCain’s Friday surgery, lab tests confirmed that he has glioblastoma, an aggressive tumor that typically forms in the brain and spinal cord. News of his diagnosis broke Wednesday night, and the senator has been flooded with well wishes from friends and colleagues, including from legislators on both sides of the political aisle.
“Instead, he encouraged me,” former President George W. Bush said in a statement of a phone call he had with McCain. “I was impressed by his spirit and determination. He has devoted his life to this country. Thankfully, he is committed to continuing that service.”
RELATED: A somber Lindsey Graham says he spoke to his friend John McCain — “This disease has never had a more worthy opponent”