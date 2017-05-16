Following revelations that Trump may have leaked to the Russians, European nations may rethink how they communicate with the White House

A senior European intelligence official told The Associated Press that “his country might stop sharing information with the United States if it confirms President Donald Trump shared classified details with Russian officials.”

According to the AP, the official believed that sharing information “could be a risk for our sources.” On Monday, the Washington Post published a story that indicated that President Donald Trump may have leaked information to Russian officials during a recent White House meeting.

On Tuesday, President Trump acknowledged allegations that he had leaked intelligence to Russian officials.





“Trump says he wanted to share with Russia “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.” He notes that as president, he has an “absolute right” to do this,” according to the Associated Press.

According to President Trump, he spoke with Russia for “Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”