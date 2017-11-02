For the second time in two days, President Trump calls for the ultimate punishment in NYC

In a series of tweets sent out Thursday morning, the President of the United States doubled down on previous statements about the death penalty.

President Donald Trump has said multiple times in the last 24 hours that he hopes that New York terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov faces the death penalty. On Thursday he repeated that assertion.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

“Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system…,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed,” he continued. “Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

RELATED: Critics denounce televangelist Pat Robertson for his advice to Trump on the Mueller case

Trump’s call for the death penalty is hardly the first time the president has advocated for the punishment. He famously spent nearly $100,000 on advertisements in the New York daily papers that screamed: “Bring Back the Death Penalty” for the Central Park Park Five.