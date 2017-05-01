Former boxing legend Evander Holyfield’s son arrested on drug charges
Photo by Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Across the U.S.A.

Former boxing legend Evander Holyfield’s son arrested on drug charges

Article will continue after advertisement

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Elijah Holyfield, a University of Georgia running back and the son of former boxing legend Evander Holyfield, was arrested on drug charges early Monday.

Holyfield was arrested in Athens on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects and marijuana possession, less than 1 oz., according to 960 The Ref.

Holyfield was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail jail at 3:19 a.m. ET. He was released less than an hour later at 4:08 a.m. ET.


RELATED: Mitt Romney, Evander Holyfield box for charity

AJC | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement