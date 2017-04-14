Former Marine who lost both legs in Afghanistan has strong feelings about the recent MOAB dropped there

A former Marine who lost both his legs in Afghanistan had a lot to say about the Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB), nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs,” that the United States dropped in a remote location of Afghanistan Thursday.

Georgia man Johnny Jones joined the Marine Corps right after high school and was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, where he worked as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician. During his last deployment to Afghanistan, he disarmed and destroyed over 80 explosive devices. But one day in 2010, he stepped on one and lost both of his legs from above the knee down. Since then, he has returned to walking, running and living his daily life with the help of prosthetic legs.





Been there, done that. Got the scrubs. A post shared by Joey Jones (@johnny_joey) on Jun 29, 2016 at 8:29pm PDT

RELATED: Russia has their own big bomb in response to America’s big bomb

Cool what you find on the interwebs! A post shared by Joey Jones (@johnny_joey) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

On Thursday, the United States military dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in history on Afghanistan, reportedly killing over 100 ISIS soldiers, and Jones wishes it had happened sooner.

“I lost my legs because my gov’t was afraid to use the tools they had and saw me as expendable,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wish I’d had this admin.”

I lost my legs because my gov't was afraid to use the tools they had and saw me as expendable. I wish I'd had this admin. — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2017

After being attacked by social media users who disagreed, he took to Twitter again to clarify his point.

“Because, I believe, more of us would’ve come home alive and whole if we’d used bombs to eradicate enemy safe havens-Feel free to disagree,” Jones said. “We begged to use bombs on the minefield ghost town I lost my legs clearing. But by all means-continue your rhetorically righteous tweeting.”

Because, I believe, more of us would've come home alive and whole if we'd used bombs to eradicate enemy safe havens-Feel free to disagree https://t.co/jnWsZKdGVO — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2017

We begged to use bombs on the minefield ghost town I lost my legs clearing. But by all means-continue your rhetorically righteous tweeting. https://t.co/OoyoxZzZtV — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2017

“After loosing [sic] a Green Beret Hero in Afghanistan a few days ago, @POTUS sent a new message to the cowards who killed him,” he finished his argument.

After loosing a Green Beret Hero in Afghanistan a few days ago, @POTUS sent a new message to the cowards who killed him. #MOAB — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2017

RELATED: Here’s the first footage of the “Mother of All Bombs” dropped in Afghanistan