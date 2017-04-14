Former Marine who lost both legs in Afghanistan has strong feelings about the recent MOAB dropped there

A former Marine who lost both his legs in Afghanistan had a lot to say about the Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB), nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs,” that the United States dropped in a remote location of Afghanistan Thursday.
Georgia man Johnny Jones joined the Marine Corps right after high school and was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, where he worked as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician. During his last deployment to Afghanistan, he disarmed and destroyed over 80 explosive devices. But one day in 2010, he stepped on one and lost both of his legs from above the knee down. Since then, he has returned to walking, running and living his daily life with the help of prosthetic legs.
RELATED: Russia has their own big bomb in response to America’s big bomb
On Thursday, the United States military dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in history on Afghanistan, reportedly killing over 100 ISIS soldiers, and Jones wishes it had happened sooner.
“I lost my legs because my gov’t was afraid to use the tools they had and saw me as expendable,” he wrote on Twitter. “I wish I’d had this admin.”
After being attacked by social media users who disagreed, he took to Twitter again to clarify his point.
“Because, I believe, more of us would’ve come home alive and whole if we’d used bombs to eradicate enemy safe havens-Feel free to disagree,” Jones said. “We begged to use bombs on the minefield ghost town I lost my legs clearing. But by all means-continue your rhetorically righteous tweeting.”
“After loosing [sic] a Green Beret Hero in Afghanistan a few days ago, @POTUS sent a new message to the cowards who killed him,” he finished his argument.
RELATED: Here’s the first footage of the “Mother of All Bombs” dropped in Afghanistan