Former President Obama returned from vacation to ask a pressing question

The Obamas spent their post-White House days resting and relaxing. While all sorts of voices touted their approval or disapproval of President Trump’s actions in the early days of his administration, former President Obama was not among those voices.

Now that his vacation is over, Obama has returned to the world of politics not because of Trump, but for a new purpose: mentorship.

Obama moderated a young adult panel at the University of Chicago on Monday, covering political and civic engagement.

Entering the room to a chorus of applause, the president’s used his first speaking moments to ask a pressing question: “So, uh, what’s been going on while I’ve been gone?”