Former Trump adviser banned from Twitter for going after media members

Longtime President Donald Trump associate Roger Stone was suspended from Twitter Saturday after lashing out at CNN’s Don Lemon and other members of the press on Friday night.

In what appeared to be a response to CNN’s Friday night report that the first charges have been filed in the Russian election meddling investigation, Stone said Lemon was “dumber than dogshit” and called him an “ignorant lying cocksucker” and a “dumb piece of shit.” He additionally called for the anchor to be mocked and punished and tossed inflammatory insults in the direction of Jake Tapper and Ana Navarro, calling the former “human excrement” and the latter a “dumbfuck.”





“I have been informed that I have been suspended for 3 hours and 12 minutes,” Stone told Fox News in a text message. “While I am uncertain why, sometimes the stark truth offends some people. I’ll be baaaaaak.”

A spokesperson for Twitter indicated that the social media platform has policies prohibiting harassment and abuse, including inciting others to harass or abuse. Stone could face permanent suspension under the company’s guidelines.