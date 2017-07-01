Four young children were discovered at home with their murdered mother, and it only gets worse from there

Four young children, who range in age from 8 months to 5 years old, were alone in a Detroit home with the body of their recently deceased mother.

The body of the woman, identified as 23-year-old Ladiamond Meyers, was found to have stab wounds, reports ClickOnDetroit. She was reportedly naked when she was found. Drug paraphernalia was also found around the dilapidated house.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Meyers’ family said that her 29-year-old boyfriend was abusive. Despite Meyers being five months pregnant at the time of her death, he couldn’t be found. He had previously been convicted of a sexual crime.

“I just pray to God Almighty that they find whoever did this to her,” said her sister, Sunshine.

Authorities have said that they don’t have any suspects at the time.