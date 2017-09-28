Fox News fans may have a brand new reason to tune into “The View” this fall

Multiple reports indicated this week that Meghan McCain would become a permanent panelist on “The View.” McCain’s arrival would come shortly after conservative commentator Jedediah Bila abruptly left the program.

Variety was the first to report that McCain was headed to the show.

In recent months, “The View” has seen a ratings resurgence, thanks no doubt to the constant news surrounding President Donald Trump. The show now averages “2.8 million viewers a day.”





Before she announced her departure from Fox News, McCain’s profile has risen. The daughter of Arizona Senator John McCain (R-Ariz) has a large following on social media and routinely makes headlines with her sharp opinions about Republican politics, describing herself as “a Republican with liberal views on several social issues.” She also recently criticized President Trump on Twitter over his comments on her father’s health.