Gabby Giffords leads outcry of horror and sorrow following Las Vegas shooting
AP Photo/John Locher
Across the U.S.A.

Gabby Giffords leads outcry of horror and sorrow following Las Vegas shooting

Article will continue after advertisement

Offers of condolences flowed as Americans woke up Oct. 2 to the news of a rising death toll in Las Vegas — the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona called Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas a “grave tragedy” for the country.

Giffords herself is a victim of gun violence, shot in the head in January 2011 by a lone gunman who killed six people and wounded 18 others in an attack on a meet-and-greet for the congresswoman in a supermarket parking lot. She has since become an advocate for anti-gun violence causes but stopped short of taking the debate in that direction Monday morning, as did others, including the president.


Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (R ) called the shooting “tragic & heinous” but did not veer into politics.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured in the attack by a lone gunman, with what appeared to be a fully automatic weapon at an outdoor country-music concert on the Vegas strip, police said.

, Heartland Editor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement