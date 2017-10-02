Gabby Giffords leads outcry of horror and sorrow following Las Vegas shooting

Offers of condolences flowed as Americans woke up Oct. 2 to the news of a rising death toll in Las Vegas — the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona called Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas a “grave tragedy” for the country.

Heartbroken by the scene our nation is waking up to this morning. No person should endure the horror Las Vegas experienced last night. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

In a just a matter of minutes, one man killed at least 50 people. Another 200 were injured. This is a grave tragedy for our nation. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

My heart is with the victims, their families and friends, and the law enforcement officers who risked their lives to save others. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) October 2, 2017

Giffords herself is a victim of gun violence, shot in the head in January 2011 by a lone gunman who killed six people and wounded 18 others in an attack on a meet-and-greet for the congresswoman in a supermarket parking lot. She has since become an advocate for anti-gun violence causes but stopped short of taking the debate in that direction Monday morning, as did others, including the president.





Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (R ) called the shooting “tragic & heinous” but did not veer into politics.

A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the #Nevada family. Our prayers are w/ the victims & all affected by this act of cowardice. — Governor Sandoval (@GovSandoval) October 2, 2017

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured in the attack by a lone gunman, with what appeared to be a fully automatic weapon at an outdoor country-music concert on the Vegas strip, police said.