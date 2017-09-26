Genius student finds huge loophole in teacher’s exam rules, becomes internet hero

One student’s creativity went viral after he took full advantage of his professor’s exam rules.

Anne Arundel Community College assistant professor Reb Beatty told his Financial Accounting class that they were allowed to use a 3×5 notecard for the first test of the semester. But Beatty was quickly reminded of the importance of units when student Elijah Bowen used feet, instead of inches, to create his enormous “notecard.”

“My initial thought was that he wanted to get a few last minutes of cramming in before the exam started … after approximately a minute I realized this was 3×5 feet, and he had the intention of using it on the exam,” Beatty told Buzzfeed.





“He looked at me and said, ‘You are right,'” Bowen said, recalling the moment Beatty realized that he never specified the unit of measurement on any of the class materials.

“I appreciate someone who A) had the intelligence to recognize this loophole and B) the audacity to put that together and bring it in,” Beatty said.

(H/T The Berry)