George H.W. Bush remembers Roger Ailes and gives credit where credit is due

The passing of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes on Thursday morning marked the end of an era. Though Ailes’ later life was marred by controversy that ended with him being ousted from the media giant that he helped build, he indubitably changed the media landscape forever. Ailes built the network from almost nothing when there weren’t many other conservative voices echoing through the media landscape.

He wasn't perfect, but Roger Ailes was my friend & I loved him. Not sure I would have been President w/o his great talent, loyal help. RIP. — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 18, 2017

On Thursday, former President George H.W. Bush weighed in on the loss of Ailes. Bush’s presidency came at the same time that Ailes was building his empire. The 41st president tweeted, “He wasn’t perfect, but Roger Ailes was my friend & I loved him. Not sure I would have been President w/o his great talent, loyal help. RIP.”





Ailes and Bush were close, as the media mogul was a consultant to the former commander-in-chief during his presidential race. The deceased Ailes also was a consultant for Nixon and Reagan and was even close with President Trump, reportedly helping him prepare for debates.

