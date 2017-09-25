George Lopez calls on players who locked arms during the national anthem to do more

Comedian George Lopez called on NFL players who chose to lock arms in solidarity with their protesting teammates before Sunday’s games to unlock their arms and take a knee, TMZ reports.

A TMZ cameraman asked Lopez whether they should get rid of playing the national anthem before sporting events, to which Lopez quickly said they should not. When asked about whether players should stop protesting during the anthem, Lopez stood up for the athletes.

“Not at all,” Lopez told TMZ. “That’s part of the Constitution. That’s part of freedom of expression.”





Before he entered his vehicle, Lopez called on players to take a knee instead of locking arms.

“Locking hands? That’s different. That’s more Rockettes. Taking a knee is [good].”

Lopez expressed a similar sentiment on social media.

“Standing in Unity , locked arms and standing proud ( its suppose to be #takingaknee and #OMG #selfies#honkhonk #ftp #showrespect@realdlhughley @cedtheentertainer@eddiegriffin @comedygetdown@roxarroyo58 @jorgelinares #fuck that puto #whiteprivilege,” Lopez wrote on Instagram.

