George Lopez’s suggestion to President Trump about deporting cops is not going over well

Comedian George Lopez was criticized by conservatives this week after posting a message to President Donald Trump on his Instagram.

This is not an indictment of all Law Enforcement , some still just beat you #gacho #georgelopezonhbo #TheWall ( @momorodriguez #gracias A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

“The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer… You wanna make the streets safer deport the police!”

RELATED: Florida man steals from an unlocked car, but his pants caught him in the act

Lopez also posted that his message should not be considered an “indictment of all Law Enforcement.”

“This is not an indictment of all Law Enforcement, some still just beat you.”





Lopez later made his account private for a time, but not before it ruffled some feathers.

“Do u live in a gated community? Have security? Hypocrite,” one Twitter user said.

“I think your comedy routine needs to be deported. On the grounds that your shit isn’t remotely funny,” another added.

Lopez has yet to speak out on the controversy.