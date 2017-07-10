George Lopez’s suggestion to President Trump about deporting cops is not going over well
Comedian George Lopez was criticized by conservatives this week after posting a message to President Donald Trump on his Instagram.

“The Trump administration is deporting Latinos to make the streets safer… You wanna make the streets safer deport the police!”

Lopez also posted that his message should not be considered an “indictment of all Law Enforcement.”

“This is not an indictment of all Law Enforcement, some still just beat you.”


Lopez later made his account private for a time, but not before it ruffled some feathers.

“Do u live in a gated community? Have security? Hypocrite,” one Twitter user said.

“I think your comedy routine needs to be deported. On the grounds that your shit isn’t remotely funny,” another added.

Lopez has yet to speak out on the controversy.

