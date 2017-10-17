Georgia politician invokes the Las Vegas shooting in a new campaign giveaway

Michael Williams, a candidate to become the next Governor of Georgia, announced this week that he would have a bump stock giveaway. Williams’ was referring to weapons stocks whose legality has been debated in recent weeks. A bump stock was used by Las Vegas massacre shooter Stephen Paddock to kill 58 people and wound 500 more with guns that had bump stock attachments. Though bump stocks don’t make guns automatic, they do allow for a high speed of fire.

RARE POV: Trump’s threats to silence network news are troubling even if you hate network news





In the weeks after Paddock’s shooting spree, lawmakers have looked to ban the production and sale of such devices.

According to Michael Williams, that’s a problem.

“The tragedy in Las Vegas broke my heart, but any talk of banning or regulating bump stocks is merely cheap political lip service from career politicians,” Williams said. “In reality, the bump stock is the new, shiny object politicians are using to deceive voters into believing they are taking action against gun violence.”

Williams later criticized “liberals” and “Hollywood” types for allegedly going after gun owners.

“If politicians wanted to have a real conversation on reducing gun violence, they would be discussing mental health awareness and ways to reduce the weekly bloodbath in Chicago and other inner cities,” Williams said. “Blaming guns or bump stocks for the actions of a lunatic is the same as blaming McDonald’s for heart disease.”

In early October, President Donald Trump said that a bump stock ban could be coming.

“We’ll be looking into that in the next short period of time,” Trump said.

Williams has not announced when he would give away the items.