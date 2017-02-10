Girlfriend finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her through comments on Burger King’s Instagram

Jordan von Smith was not pleased when his trip to Burger King was less than speedy, making his “girl” wait a full 20 minutes before being served. He posted his complaint on the chain’s Instagram page, but the only problem is his “girl” and his girlfriend are not the same people.

RELATED: Pitiful robbery yields $2, almost a sandwich

“My girl legit took 20 minutes ordering in the drive thru last night, those whoppers were worth it tho lol,” he wrote in a comment on one of Burger King’s posts.

Within minutes, his girlfriend Shanlee Rose saw and responded to the comment, wondering who he could have been referring to.





“Umm excuse me??? I don’t recall going last night or ever liking Burger King who are you talking about?” she wrote, adding, “Answer your fucking phone.”

Smith tried to talk himself out of trouble by claiming he had just been hanging out with a friend who happens to be a girl and that their Burger King date was nothing romantic. However, Instagram users weren’t buying his story and called him out on his weak defense. Even a friend of Rose got involved, claiming she had previously seen Smith at a movie theater with another girl.

RELATED: Things got violent when a food truck owner refused to reheat a Texas woman’s cold taco

Eventually, the other woman responded, asking Rose not to “bring her into it.” Rose wasn’t having it though, and quickly retorted.

“Fuck you, you brought yourself into this you fat bitch,” she said before addressing Smith one last time. “Hope the whoppers were worth it. Your shits outside.”

Looks like Smith might be making his next trip to Burger King alone.