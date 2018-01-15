Menu
No good deed goes unpunished.

Nine well-meaning people in California have found that out after receiving tickets for giving food to the homeless in a park in El Cajon, KNSD reported.


It all started Sunday, when volunteers gathered in Wells Park to give clothes, food and toiletries to the homeless.

Police stepped in, accusing those giving the handouts of violating the city’s municipal code. The law prohibits food sharing in public places like a park, KNSD reported.

In October, the city council passed the ordinance restricting food sharing to combat a hepatitis A outbreak.

Signs were posted at the park in November.

El Cajon police gave citations to all who were helping the homeless, including a 14-year-old, KNSD reported.

RELATED: The case of 65 people arrested for one ounce of marijuana just took a big turn

Good Samaritans are treated like criminals after feeding the homeless David McNew/Getty Images

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
