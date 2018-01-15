No good deed goes unpunished.

Nine well-meaning people in California have found that out after receiving tickets for giving food to the homeless in a park in El Cajon, KNSD reported.





It all started Sunday, when volunteers gathered in Wells Park to give clothes, food and toiletries to the homeless.

Police stepped in, accusing those giving the handouts of violating the city’s municipal code. The law prohibits food sharing in public places like a park, KNSD reported.

5066 by National Content Desk on Scribd

In October, the city council passed the ordinance restricting food sharing to combat a hepatitis A outbreak.

Signs were posted at the park in November.

El Cajon police gave citations to all who were helping the homeless, including a 14-year-old, KNSD reported.

RELATED: The case of 65 people arrested for one ounce of marijuana just took a big turn