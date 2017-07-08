Grandmother gets arrested for drinking and driving with her grandchild dangling out the door

Bertha Boling, 64, is accused of driving away from her daughter’s home with her 9-month-old granddaughter, who was in her car seat, dangling from the rear door, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The child’s car seat was loose because after originally offering to drive her mother home, Boling’s daughter reneged when the two got into an argument. Boling allegedly drove away as the daughter was trying to remove her child and the car seat from the truck.





Boling’s daughter screamed while trying to hold on to the car seat, but was dragged to the ground as Boling drove off, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Bystanders helped block the vehicle from driving further and the baby’s father was able to unhook the car seat and safely remove the child from the vehicle, police said.

Boling’s daughter suffered minor injuries. The baby was not injured.

Boling allegedly told paramedics she’d been drinking and her blood alcohol level was .022, police said. She was arrested and is facing third-degree felony charges of aggravated battery and child abuse, as well as petty misdemeanor charges of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving. Her bond is set at $5,000.

