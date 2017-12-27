Menu
Star Wars Celebration 2015 Read this Next

Mark Hamill posted a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher a year after her sudden death
Advertisement

A Kentucky widower recalled the tragic way his wife lost her life on Christmas Eve in an emotional interview days after her unexpected death following a pit bull attack.


Married for 38 years, John Saylor never thought he’d lose his wife Lorraine in the horrific manner in which he did.

RELATED: A pit bull attack on Christmas Eve in Kentucky ended in the death of a 66-year-old woman

“She was a kind-hearted woman,” he said on Tuesday after returning home from the hospital where he was treated for injuries himself. “I remember the last time I kissed her on the forehead not knowing that would be my last kiss.”

Saylor’s wife was outside feeding their cats as she did on a daily basis when their neighbor’s two pit bulls brutally attacked her. When Saylor went to check on her, one of the dogs pounced on him, but he was able to fight the beast off and escape inside the home to grab his gun. After he returned outside, he fatally shot one of the dogs, but the other got away and is still on the loose.

All the while, his wife continued being viciously attacked by the animals. By the time Saylor fended off the dogs, she was lying on their porch dead.

“She was weak and about 105 pounds,” Saylor said. “I said, ‘Oh God! Oh no! Please no!’ I checked her pulse just in case.”

With his wife pronounced dead at the scene, the fight left Saylor himself with 20 bites to the arm and head. While he’s returned home from the hospital, his left arm is still in a cast. Full of anger and sadness, the man blames his neighbor Johnny Dale Lankford, 42, for his wife’s death and hopes for justice.

RELATED: Police put to rest speculation on the pit bull mauling of a woman with one chilling detail of the grisly scene

Johnny Dale Lankford (Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

“I’m sure he will see this,” he said. “I hope does. He’s responsible for my wife’s death.”

Lankford, however, was already being held in jail at the time of the incident for domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment charges he had acquired two days earlier. He has since been charged with harboring a vicious animal.

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

Hundreds of apples are being recalled in several states for potential contamination

Hundreds of apples are being recalled in several states for potential contamination

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

New footage shows that the Amish take their snow sports very seriously
Across the U.S.A.

New footage shows that the Amish take their snow sports very seriously

,
Singer known for a Trump dress is making serious allegations against a former campaign manager
Across the U.S.A.

Singer known for a Trump dress is making serious allegations against a former campaign manager

,
Newly engaged and pregnant, a young couple’s Christmas joy ended in tragedy
Across the U.S.A.

Newly engaged and pregnant, a young couple’s Christmas joy ended in tragedy

,
The First Lady couldn’t even share a Christmas photo without getting criticized
Across the U.S.A.

The First Lady couldn’t even share a Christmas photo without getting criticized

,
Advertisement