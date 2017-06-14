Gunfire erupts outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

The NYPD is responding to a reported shooting at the corner of Flatbush and Atlantic Avenue in the center of Brooklyn, New York at 2:12pm EST. One victim is reported to be in serious condition.
The gunshots rang out just outside of the Barclays Center, a congested and heavily-trafficked area. Witnesses say between two and six shots were fired.
The NYPD is responding to one victim at this time; as this is a developing story, the situation is subject to change.
This morning also saw mass shootings in San Francisco and Alexandria, Virginia, the latter targeting members of Congress playing baseball.
