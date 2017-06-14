Gunfire erupts outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

The NYPD is responding to a reported shooting at the corner of Flatbush and Atlantic Avenue in the center of Brooklyn, New York at 2:12pm EST. One victim is reported to be in serious condition.

The gunshots rang out just outside of the Barclays Center, a congested and heavily-trafficked area. Witnesses say between two and six shots were fired.

No, I walked out of the station, saw people running into the platform and heard two gunshots, and then I turned around and did the same — jezza (@jerrrrn) June 14, 2017

Yikes. There was just a shooting at Barclay's in Brooklyn. I heard like 6 shots. One guy hit that I saw. Tons of cops. pic.twitter.com/6NZtQCC2gN — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) June 14, 2017

The NYPD is responding to one victim at this time; as this is a developing story, the situation is subject to change.

Brooklyn: Flatbush Ave & Atlantic Ave, Crime scene being established in regards to a male shot, ESU & k-9 requested for a perp search. — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 14, 2017





U/D Brooklyn: Flatbush Ave & Atlantic Ave, Active Crime scene in regards to a male outside Barcaly's central, Aided in Stable condition. — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 14, 2017

This morning also saw mass shootings in San Francisco and Alexandria, Virginia, the latter targeting members of Congress playing baseball.

