The California “torture house” couple was planning to move themselves and their thirteen children to Oklahoma just “days” after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the home she and her siblings had been imprisoned in for years, according to multiple sources who spoke with ABC News.





David Turpin, 57, was set to start a new job with defense contractor Northrop Grumann, which would have required relocating himself and his family from California to Oklahoma. The family was reportedly planning to move “within days” of their daughter’s escape on January 14.

RELATED: The creepy way the accused “torture house” mom reportedly watched her son’s every move at school

“There were boxes in the house consistent with moving — concentrated in hallways, entryway and bedrooms,” a source claimed.

It’s unclear whether the 17 year old’s escape via a window in the filthy home was prompted by the forthcoming move, as officials have indicated that she and her siblings had been planning the escape for more than two years. However, the family had apparently moved several times over the years, twice in Texas and once in California, and left behind a house in horrible condition each time.

RELATED: The California “torture house” couple had disturbing plans for reality show fame

After their daughter was able to climb through a window and use a deactivated cellphone to call police, Turpin and his wife Louise, 49, were arrested. They have since been accused of torture, false imprisonment and child abuse for allegedly keeping their children — ranging in age from 2 to 29 — shackled inside their home, allowing them to shower only once a year, beating them routinely and giving them just one rationed meal a day.

They are each facing twelve counts of torture, twelve counts of false imprisonment, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult and six counts of child abuse. David Turpin has been charged with an additional count of a lewd act on a child under the age of 14. They face up to 94 years in prison if convicted and are each being held on $12 million bail. They have both pleaded not guilty, and their children are being treated at two nearby hospitals.