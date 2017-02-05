“Hamilton” stars change the words to an American classic and people aren’t too happy

The Hamilton musical “Schuyler sisters” performed “America the Beautiful” Sunday night, but an addition to the lyrics they sang has some on social media outraged.

“And crown thy good with brotherhood,” they sang, and added, “and sisterhood.”

“From sea to shining sea!”

.@HamiltonMusical's Schuyler Sisters knock it out of the park before the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/PaIDezZRQk — Mashable (@mashable) February 5, 2017

As many cheered their addition, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, others felt it was politicizing America’s most watched TV event.

“Political statements already rolling at # SuperBowl,” wrote Wall Street Journal writer Shalini Ramachandran on Twitter.





Political statements already rolling at #SuperBowl: Hamilton gals' "Sisterhood," and Coke's old ad "together is beautiful" pre-game. — Shalini Ramachandran (@shalini) February 5, 2017

Others commented on Twitter that the change “ruined” the song.

Attention Hamilton trio –#SB51 is not the time to pursue your agenda by changing the words to GOD Bless America!! — Vice Authentics (@viceauthentics) February 5, 2017

Hamilton is garbage — Eli Jones (@EliJones20) February 5, 2017

Yea they had to throw in sisterhood. They were fuxkin terrible. Remind me tk never see Hamilton. #hamiltoncastsucks https://t.co/8ZFMXESZh3 — Jessy (@Jessy_v1g) February 5, 2017