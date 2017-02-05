“Hamilton” stars change the words to an American classic and people aren’t too happy

The Hamilton musical “Schuyler sisters” performed “America the Beautiful” Sunday night, but an addition to the lyrics they sang has some on social media outraged.
“And crown thy good with brotherhood,” they sang, and added, “and sisterhood.”
“From sea to shining sea!”
As many cheered their addition, including Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, others felt it was politicizing America’s most watched TV event.
“Political statements already rolling at
#SuperBowl,” wrote Wall Street Journal writer Shalini Ramachandran on Twitter.
Others commented on Twitter that the change “ruined” the song.