“He concerns me”: Republican Senator worries about President Trump and World War III

In a Sunday interview with the New York Times, Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) continued a public war of words with President Donald Trump, over whether the president was fit for office.

“He concerns me,” Sen. Corker told the New York Times. “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”

The Republican senator recently announced that he would not seek re-election in 2018. Since Corker’s announcement he has gone public in his dislike for the president, and his fear for the future of the country. Senator Corker painted a picture to the New York Times that would indicate that he wasn’t the only senator who doubted Donald Trump.





“Look, except for a few people, the vast majority of our caucus understands what we’re dealing with here,” Corker said. Corker added that it takes a lot of work from President Trump’s aids to keep the president at “the middle of the road.”

RELATED: Trump throws Republican Senator under the bus and the response set the internet ablaze

Earlier in the weekend, Senator Corker compared the president to an infant.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning,” Corker tweeted.

President Trump has previously claimed that Senator Corker begged for his endorsement, and only decided not to seek re-election after he was told he wouldn’t get it.

Senator Corker has served since 2007.