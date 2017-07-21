He left his dog in a hot car at a Phish concert, and now, he’s going to pay the price

A New York man is in jail after police said he went to a Phish concert in Oakland and left his dog unattended in a hot car for hours.

Drew Davis is charged with contraband, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, cruelty to animals and prohibited acts in connection with the Wednesday night incident.

According to police paperwork, Davis’ Presa Canario was locked inside of his car with the windows up and without water along a Pittsburgh street.





The dog appeared dehydrated, hot and scared.

Police were forced to break through the driver’s-side windows to free the animal.

Police paperwork states when Davis returned to the car, he became combative and asked them, “What are you cops doing to my car? Where’s my dog?”

When police asked him if it was his car, he responded, “Yeah, I went to the concert (at the Petersen Events Center).”

Police then informed Davis his dog needed treatment and he told them, “That wasn’t necessary. I drove from Louisiana and didn’t have a problem.”

Police said Davis resisted arrest and even tried to fight an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident drew so much attention that people leaving the concert started cheering for the police officers who made the arrest and even told them, “Good job officers.”